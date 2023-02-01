After a brutal year of skyrocketing inflation, the Municipality of Shuniah finalized their 2023 property tax rate for residents with an increase of 3.41 per cent at Tuesday’s regular council meeting.
Council ratified Shuniah’s operating and capital budget on Tuesday, which came in at over $11.5 million.
Despite tough financial times across the nation, Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry said residents of her municipality will pay an additional $13 on every $100,000 of assessed property that they own compared to last year’s budget.
She also gives credit to Shuniah treasurer Susan Moore for helping keep expenditures in check.
“We gave some marching orders to administration back in the fall and one of the best things that we have done — I’m going to give (Moore) the credit for it — the last couple of budgets she’s been working on a 10-year forecast,” Landry said. “That is so helpful. I told her she really needs to share this information with other municipalities like ours.
“When we’re doing the municipal budget, you kind of want a plan so that you have a forecast of 10 years. We know what assets need to be replaced over the years, we know what infrastructure needs to be replaced over the years. We really find that the 10-year forecast that (Moore) and administration has put together is so helpful that it makes the budget an easier process.
“I like the 10-year forecast. Then I can be able to look at the reference guide and say, ‘Oh, in five years, this road needs to be done,’ or if somebody phones me and asks ‘When’s Lakeshore Drive getting paved?’ I can look it up and say, ‘It’s in the budget for this year,’ or ‘When’s my road going to get paved?’ ‘It’s in the budget for next year.’”
Among expenditures, capital projects topped the list at over $4.7 million, while ambulance, fire and emergency services checked in at over $1.2 million.
In other council business Tuesday, the Superior North EMS ambulance base construction was awarded to RML Contracting Ltd. with a winning bid of just over $1.45 million, while council approved $700,000 and any cost overrun for the building of a multi-purpose pavilion at the MacGregor Recreation Centre.
“The ambulance base and pavilion (are big capital projects),” Landry said. “Capital projects include roads and infrastructure. Our levies are always going up, so the levies are part of the budget as well. We have to plan for policing and protective services, fire and emergency, waste management, a health unit levy, (a social services levy), education taxes we have to pay, all those kinds of things.”
Also on Tuesday’s docket was a deputation by Thunder Bay Adventure Trails president Len Day looking for the club’s access to a safe trail through Shuniah. Council also welcomed student councillor Olivia Kembel at the beginning of the meeting, who became Shuniah’s inaugural student councillor.
