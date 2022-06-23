The City of Thunder Bay is looking for input from the public as it prepares the 2023 municipal budget.
The budget impacts programs and services that are delivered, and determines what resident tax money will and won’t fund.
“As we plan for the 2023 budget year, we anticipate impacts from the steep rise in inflation on products and services purchased by the city,” said Linda Evans, general manager of corporate services and long-term care and city treasurer, in a news release.
“City council will have some tough decisions to make as we look to the year ahead. Feedback from citizens on what’s most important will help council as they complete the budget review and approval process.”
A pre-budget survey is available until July 20 online at www.thunderbay.ca/getinvolved and at city hall and the Thunder Bay Public Library branches.
City council will received all citizen feedback in advance of reviewing the proposed 2023 budget later this year.
More chances to give feedback will become available when the budget is released in early January.
