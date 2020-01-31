After a nine-hour budget meeting on Wednesday evening, deliberations on the proposed 2020 budget for the City of Thunder Bay resulted in a 2.73 per cent levy before-growth, and a 1.89 per cent levy after-growth, and the work isn’t over yet.
The impact of approving dozens of amendments by city administrators to reallocate funds resulted in reducing the levy by $839,000 and increasing the capital budget by $259,000.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.