From left, Kim Noga, Patty Bates and Adam Beverly stroll through the Thunder Bay Botanical Conservatory to take in the tropic atmosphere on Thursday afternoon. The conservatory, which was a contentious budget issue and once again faced the axe, was spared during budget deliberations on Wednesday.

After a nine-hour budget meeting on Wednesday evening, deliberations on the proposed 2020 budget for the City of Thunder Bay resulted in a 2.73 per cent levy before-growth, and a 1.89 per cent levy after-growth, and the work isn’t over yet.

The impact of approving dozens of amendments by city administrators to reallocate funds resulted in reducing the levy by $839,000 and increasing the capital budget by $259,000.

