Thunder Bay Fire Rescue helped rescue an 11-year-old’s budgie that couldn’t “budge.”
A pumper truck and crew were sent to an Arthur Street address on Thursday after receiving a call from the distraught young girl.
When crews arrived they learned a little yellow budgie bird had fallen behind a gap in the rear of a tall kitchen cabinet and was wedged approximately two feet from the floor behind the cabinets and the wall.
The budgie definitely could not “budge,” said the news release from Thunder Bay Fire Rescue.
After speaking with the homeowner, firefighters received permission to carefully cut a hole in the adjacent wall to free the trapped pet.
A hole was cut through both layers of drywall, accessing the bird unharmed, which was reunited with the young tearful owner who then smiled.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue are using the incident as a reminder for parents to have discussions with their young children about emergencies and the importance of calling 911. They are stressing the importance of knowing pertinent information like their home address.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue congratulated the young pet owner for knowing her address and doing a good job.
