What remains of the former Oddfellows Hall on May Street is likely to be torn down later this year.
The building had been vacant since November of last year after the Thunder Bay District Health Unit ordered the building closed and evacuated. The fire started on the evening of March 1 and continued to burn well into the following day and caused the evacuation of neighbouring Shelter House.
The city had issued an order to the building’s owner, a company based on the Greater Toronto Area, to either repair the structure or tear it down.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.