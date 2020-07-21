Provincial police are urging parents to step up as the number of cyberbullying incidents increases in remote Ontario First Nations.
“Let your child know that it’s not their fault, and that bullying says more about the bully than the victim,” a provincial news release said Monday. ”Praise your child for doing the right thing by talking to you about it.”
Police advise victims not to reply to online bullies and block them instead. Other tips include limiting time on social media.
