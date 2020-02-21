It’s a tasty way to raise funds for the Children’s Health Foundation.
Beercake’s Burger Factory on Hodder Avenue started selling Hunter Burgers on Thursday until the end of March with proceeds going to the Children’s Health Foundation.
The Hunter Burger is the creation of Thunder Bay’s Hunter Fernyc, an eight-year-old who has used Children’s Health Foundation funding to attend London’s Children’s Hospital to combat HLH — hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis — a rare immune disease that shuts down organs and eliminates blood cells.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.