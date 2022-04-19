The Oshki-Wenjack education institute has created a student bursary in honour of the late Goyce Kakegamic.
Kakegamic was a former Nishnawbe Aski Nation deputy grand chief and leader in Indigenous education.
Last week, Oshki-Wenjack, with members of the Kakegamic family, announced the new Goyce Kakegamic Student Bursary and Fund that will help eligible Oshki-Wenjack students.
Most students of the Indigenous post-secondary education institute live in northern NAN communities. The bursary will help with the costs of attending on-campus programming in Thunder Bay.
“Goyce Kakegamic was a champion of our Institute and we miss his words of encouragement and gentle wealth of advice he instilled over the years,” said Lorrie Deschamps, president of Oshki-Wenjack, in a news release. “The bursary will help support our students and the potential he truly believed in as they work toward a brighter future for themselves and their families.”
Jonathan Kakegamic, also an educator, spoke of his father’s belief in education as a tool of empowerment.
“Goyce understood from his elders the importance of gaining an education as a means to elevate from hardship and lack of opportunity,” he said. “Education is a way of embracing life and gaining the confidence to achieve a meaningful livelihood and making a difference. We are happy to help make a difference for students in a way that honours his wishes for our people.”
The inaugural bursary will be awarded to a student at Oshki-Wenjack’s graduation on Aug. 26.
Donations to the bursary fund can be directed to:
Goyce Kakegamic Bursary Fund
c/o Oshki-Pimache-O-Win: The Wenjack Education Institute
106 Centennial Square, 2nd Floor
Thunder Bay, ON
P7E1H3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.