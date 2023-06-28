Westgate Collegiate and Vocational Institute continues to turn out graduates in the high-demand trades field.
Graduating student Nicholas Battigelli was presented with the Canadian Tooling and Machining Association High School Bursary, valued at $1,000, recognizing his proficiency in metalworking skills obtained at Westgate high school in the Specialist High Skills Major program.
Battigelli, who works at Thunder Bay Hydraulics, was surprised by the recognition.
“To be honest with you, being in that class and having Mr. Lemieux as a teacher, I just really enjoyed it. I didn’t feel like I really worked hard for anything because I just enjoyed being in that class,” he said.
Battigelli aims to continue with post-secondary education at Lakehead University studying business.
“I plan to get my degree there which I hope will help me run a business one day. I’ve been doing work in the shop and upstairs in the office at Thunder Bay Hydraulics, helping the owner (Jamie Crozier) out and he’s trying to get me to do a little bit of everything just to get to know the purpose (of how the business runs),” Battigelli said.
He added that he hopes his relationship with Crozier “might take me somewhere,” but before that, the plan was to go back to trade school at the university and become a millwright.
“I wanted to get my journeyman there as a millwright and then from there, run a business as a millwright,” he said. “After I’ve worked the job I could eventually take over Thunder Bay Hydraulics for Jamie . . . because one day he’s going to retire and I could be there to take it over for him. So if that happens, and that’s the road that I could go down, I would for sure take that opportunity. That’d be great.”
Mike Lemieux, the school’s manufacturing technology teacher, said Battigelli is a bright student who puts full effort into everything he does.
“I had him in my manufacturing shop for four years and everything I gave him to do was done properly,” Lemieux said. “I’m never hovering over him or correcting his mistakes because he thinks things through. He’s a really great student. I see Nick owning his own business. He’s a very bright individual, he’s mechanically inclined, but he’s also academically smart.”
Robert Cattle, executive director of the Canadian Tooling and Machining Association (CTMA), says this is the second year that they have partnered with their many sponsors, members and associates for funding and worked with the Ontario Council for Technology Education (OCTE) to present bursaries to outstanding students across Ontario.
“We reach out to OCTE, and they send out information to their members who are high school teachers,” he said. “We ask them to bring forward high school students that are worthy. These are the students who are showing the initiatives that we want and we’re actually looking for them to start a career immediately upon graduating.”
Cattle added from upwards of 40 nominations, the committee selected 15 bursary winners, with each bursary valued at $1,000.
