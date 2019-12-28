A vicious assault on a Thunder Bay Transit driver has stepped up calls on the city to make good on a pledge to install protective shields on municipal buses on a trial basis.
“We’re hoping that will happen sometime in January,” Amalgamated Transit Union Local 966 president Ken Koza said Friday.
City police said a male driver was struck “several times” in the head and face around 7 p.m. Thursday by a 31-year-old man who had refused to pay a fare while a bus was parked at the Intercity Shopping Centre.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.