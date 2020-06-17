On July 20, Thunder Bay Transit riders will be entering through the front door and paying bus fares again.
Thunder Bay city council voted to reinstate the fares and new safety procedures on Monday evening.
Approved fare increases from the 2020 budget will also be implemented on July 20. Those increases were slated to come into effect on April 1 but because of COVID-19 and social distancing measures, bus fares have been waved since March 21.
