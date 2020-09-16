A temporary solution has been found to Thunder Bay’s school bus driver shortage.
Just a few days before the school year started, Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay announced it had to cancel 12 bus routes because of a severe driver shortage.
On Monday evening, the organization announced it has been able to move students on 10 of the cancelled routes to other routes servicing the same schools starting today while still maintaining recommendations on seating capacity from the Thunder Bay District Health Unit.
