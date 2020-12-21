Kenora, Greenstone and Machin have each received government funding towards municipal busing projects.
The largest amount, about $210,000, was allocated to Kenora for a handi-transit bus and garage. The city kicked in an additional $77,000.
In Greenstone, the municipality received $33,000 toward the cost of a 14-seat accessible bus. The municipality added $12,000 to the project.
The final amount from the province and feds of about $16,000 went to Machin Township for a storage shelter for an existing accessible bus. The municipality added about $6,000.
Machin is located west of Dryden.
