After recovering from a family trauma, Michelle Hamilton received a call from a friend who said to her, “I’m watching Eat Street . . . and you need a food truck.”
“In my head I saw a double-decker bus,” said Hamilton. “I found three in Canada but unfortunately all of these buses were too high to meet the highway height restrictions.”
See the full story with more pictures in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.