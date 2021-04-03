A pilot project to help homeless people and those precariously housed access services has been extended.
The Care Bus, an idea from grassroots organization Not One More Death, began on March 4 and runs from one side of Thunder Bay to the other every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
It offers a safe space for people to be warm, access snacks and gives transportation to other services in Thunder Bay.
