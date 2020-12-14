Brayden Bushby has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of Barbara Kentner.
Bushby, 22, threw a trailer hitch from a moving vehicle at Kentner in the early morning hours of Jan. 29, 2017. The hitch struck Kentner in the stomach, causing a rupture in her small intestine, which required surgery to repair.
She died nearly six months later on July 14, 2017. She was 34.
Bushby, who was 18 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in relation to the incident but not guilty to manslaughter at the start of his trial, which took place Nov. 2 to 5 at the Courthouse Hotel, the former home of the Superior Court of Justice in Thunder Bay. The trial was moved to the hotel after a fire temporarily closed Thunder Bay’s consolidated courthouse on Brodie Street in October.
Before delivering her reasons for judgement on Monday, Justice Helen Pierce expressed her condolences to Kentner’s family and friends.
“I understand she is greatly missed,” said Pierce. “I am truly sorry for your loss.”
The judge said she found the Crown had proven beyond a reasonable doubt Bushby committed a dangerous and unlawful act that caused “non-trivial bodily harm” and it was foreseeable at the time of the incident, his action could cause injury.
After picking up the trailer hitch, Bushby said he wanted to throw it through the window of an acquaintance — he knew it was heavy enough to cause damage, said Pierce.
And by saying he “got one of them” after throwing the hitch, it showed Bushby was aiming to hit either Kentner or her sister, Melissa, who she was walking with the night of the assault.
“This was not a snowball,” said Pierce, noting it was also foreseeable that Kentner would suffer bodily harm if she was struck.
Beyond proving the mental element of the offence of manslaughter, Pierce found the Crown also proved the act of throwing the trailer hitch caused or contributed significantly to Kentner’s death.
During the trial, the court heard from Dr. Toby Rose, the forensic pathologist who conducted Kentner’s autopsy. Rose concluded Kentner died from pneumonia and peritonitis caused by a rupture to her small intestine from the blunt force trauma of the trailer hitch striking her in the abdomen.
Rose also listed Kentner’s end-stage liver disease as a contributing factor to her death. Rose said she believes Kentner would have died from liver disease but that her injury from being hit with the hitch hastened her death.
Justice Pierce accepted Rose’s conclusions and noted that patients with liver disease will often have complications from surgeries. Kentner could expect to get worse in the aftermath of surgery and these complications were flagged by her surgeon.
“In this case, there is evidence the injury to Barbara Kentner was caused by the trailer hitch,” said Pierce. “We do not need to infer it. There is no gap in the evidence.”
Sentencing submissions in the case are expected to be heard on Feb. 9.
