Outside the courthouse

Family members and supporters of Barbara Kentner speak together before entering the Thunder Bay Courthouse prior to the start of the sentencing hearing for Brayden Bushby on Wednesday.

 Brent Linton

Barbara Kentner was her daughter’s best friend.

“I was able to tell her everything and anything,” wrote Serena Kentner in her victim impact statement. “She was always there when I needed her.”

Serena Kentner’s statement was read to the court on Wednesday by Crown attorney Andrew Sadler during the sentencing hearing for Brayden Bushby, held at the Thunder Bay Courthouse.

