The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce has received 61 nominations for this year’s Annual Business Awards of Excellence.
The theme for this year’s awards, which is sponsored by Bell, is called Stars of the Business Community.
The event will take place at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium on May 3.
Charla Robinson, commerce chamber president, called the awards evening a “blockbuster event” that honours all nominees in the 13 award categories.
“The business awards spotlight the amazing work that’s being done within the community while recognizing the members’ achievements, their amazing dedication and hard work,” she said.
“It’s a really great way to highlight some of the amazing businesses that we have here in our community and what they’re doing.”
Robinson said many of the nominees this year are from sectors that have come through some challenging times the last few years.
“We’ve got some, some hospitality businesses, retail businesses, restaurants and they’ve been through the war through COVID, with shutdowns,” she said.
Nominees range from all sectors of the business community, including some businesses that have been around for a long time, and some that have grown or changed.
“It really is fully reflective of the breadth of our business community, and that’s so so nice to see this year,” she said.
From here, each nomination will be presented to a judging committee. This committee works independently to score the nomination submissions. When everything is added up, the business with the highest score in each category will be the winner.
Robinson says even on the awards night, the judges don’t know who has won because they all judge independently.
