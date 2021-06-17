It was a perfect evening to catch a drive-in movie — and pick up a coveted business award Wednesday evening at Boomer’s Drive-In Theatre during a very different Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce awards presentation.
The standard dinner for the Business Excellence Awards was replaced by boxed meals served at tail gate parties with no sign of formal wear.
Dave Thomas and Susie Barboni, co-owners of Salt and Pepper Catering, provided the elegant boxed meals for the 27th annual awards evening.
