Being recognized for hard work, customer service and excellent products and services can go a long way for a company, especially when profiling themselves for future growth.
On Thursday evening, 12 business awards and one honourable recognition were presented to entrepreneurs by the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, spotlighting their picks as the best of businesses in Thunder Bay.
Erin Beagle, executive director of Roots to Harvest, was surprised to win the prestigious Person of the Year award.
“It feels really great to be appreciated and acknowledged in this way, especially from such a well-deserving group of nominees,” she said.
“It could have gone to anybody and it would have been well deserved. But yeah, it feels wonderful.”
Beagle says this award recognizes the collective work that they do together.
“It’s like one big bus and I get to drive the bus, and there’s this engine that just keeps going and that’s our staff and our board. It works as long as we keep the wheels on the bus and keep the bus in good working order,” she said. “I think that (the award) really validates the work that we’re doing and it’s great to know that people notice that (Roots to Harvest ) is having an impact in our community.
“And I really think that an award like that, especially in a not-for-profit, is like an award for all of us here.”
Winning the (large) Business Excellence award was a reflection of the hard-working staff for Robert Arnone, president and CEO of Lavaero Aviation, and his business partner, Steve Davey.
“We accepted the award on their behalf,” Arnone said. “It’s recognition of the work that they have done.”
Lavaero Aviation has been providing Pilatus single-engine turboprop aircraft and twin-engine jets for their customers for 25 years.
Arnone says the award will go far in their company profile which will be featured in upcoming flight magazines.
Jeff Jones, President of Jones and Associates Insurance, called their Customer Service award “very rewarding and validating.”
“We’re really honored,” he said. “Just to be nominated in this category for our industry and what we do is important but to actually win it . . . we’re honored and grateful for all the support of our clients and really the (Jones and Associates) team. It’s been a struggle for the last few years and the team’s been really strong and very supportive. We’ve pulled through everything together.”
Jones said the pandemic also took its toll on staff with mental health distress.
“It was high demand for the team and everyone stayed very positive and encouraged, and to win the award in any year is a good time to win, but to win this award after going through what we just went through is outstanding,” he said.
Bree Hollinsworth and her partner and sister Hailey, co-founders of Ungalli Clothing Co., shared the Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and called it an honour.
“It’s truly just an honour to be in a list of nominees that are so impressive as well as in a city that just has such incredible entrepreneurs,” Bree said. “It was an honour to be part of it. We have been (operating) for nine and a half years now, which seems insane. I mean, it really just shows that our hard work in our brand is really out there and our work has paid off. People are recognizing us and they see Ungalli as a pillar in the community and we’re making a difference.”
For a complete list of all winners for the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce 2022 Business Awards, go online at www.tbchamber.ca/2022-bizawards-winners.
