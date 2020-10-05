Sleeping Giant Brewing Company is now in the daycare business.
Brewery owners Kyle and Andrea Mulligan saw a need for the daycare centre after talking with their staff throughout the pandemic.
“One topic that came up was child care,” said Andrea Mulligan, noting there was a big demand for child-care before the COVID-19 pandemic that has now grown into a crisis during the pandemic.
“Not having daycare opportunities or availability impacts not only our staff’s ability to work but their spouses’,” she said.
With a background as a kindergarten teacher and her husband also a family physician, a daycare wasn’t too far out of their “wheelhouse.”
With an unused event space because of the pandemic, Mulligan said they saw an opportunity to provide child-care to their staff.
As an unlicensed child-care facility, they can only have five children at any given time and they are full at the moment.
However, the company is working on licences so they can hopefully have around 10 to 15 child-care spots in the future.
Sleeping Giant Child Care also has three full-time educators.
Mulligan said the first two weeks have gone well.
“Our educators are wonderful,” she said. “The families are happy. We’re truly excited to see all of our brewery babies.”
She added it’s nice to see all of the brewery staff’s kids forming relationships.
“One of the best byproducts of opening the brewery we never really anticipated is our staff,” said Mulligan. “They are phenomenal. They’re all unique and amazing individuals and bring something different to the table. Being able to have these people as our brewery family is special.”
For lead brewer Avery Henderson, having the child-care centre at his place of work means he is able to continue working.
Henderson has a two-year-old daughter and he and his wife have another baby on the way.
“It’s been an increasingly stressful situation to be in,” he said. “We didn’t want to lose our jobs or my wife’s opportunity to qualify for maternity leave during the pandemic. It’s definitely tough for families right now.”
Mulligan said they were thinking the daycare would run for a year or two until the pandemic hopefully is over. But as she’s seen the child-care crisis unfold, the brewery is prepared to be in it for the long haul. The Sleeping Giant Child Care Centre is located in the brewery’s Barrel House space, located on the same street as the brewery site.
