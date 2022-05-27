A celebration of “the rock stars of business” took place at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium on Thursday evening, where 13 awards were presented to businesses and entrepreneurs at the 2022 Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.
This year, there were 76 nominees competing for 12 awards ranging from environment and quality of life awards to best businesses and business person of the year. An additional Honorary Membership Award was added this year. Excellence Awards are presented by Bell.
“It’s an amazing selection of nominees this year from all sectors of our local economy, so it’s really great to see that diversity of folks who are being recognized,” said Charla Robinson, chamber president.
“We’re really excited about getting everybody together and being able to celebrate the real rock stars of our business community this year.”
In 2021, the awards ceremony was held at Boomer’s outdoor drive-in theatre because of COVID-19 indoor capacity restrictions.
“We’re indoors for the first time since the pandemic at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium and we are so excited about that,” she said.
“It is the first time we’ve held it at the auditorium and we’re doing it in a bit of a different format.”
Robinson explained that, unlike other years when the event was held indoors, this event did not feature a sit-down meal. Instead, she described an “onstage networking of food stations and reception that took place after the presentations.
“We’re switching it up again. “It’s like your typical auditorium presentation where folks are sitting in the audience and going up onto the stage to collect their hardware,” she said.
“With such a big space, that helps to keep people safe. There’s plenty of room for people to be distancing and finding their comfort zones throughout the evening.”
Awards were presented in the following categories, Clean Green and Beautiful, Not for Profit Excellence, Quality of Life, Customer Service, New Business Excellence, Business Excellence (small), Business Excellence (medium), Business Excellence (large), Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Game Changer, Business Person of the Year and this year the addition of Honourary Membership.
See the list of winners in today’s print edition of The Chronicle-Journal.
