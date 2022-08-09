As the provincial legislature returns this week, the Ontario Chamber of Commerce has released an outline of how to address its policy priorities.
The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce has shared its support of the provincial chamber's Blueprint to Bolster Ontario's Prosperity letter, which has been sent to each provincial cabinet minister.
"Businesses across Thunder Bay are looking to the government to develop policies that will spur local and regional economic growth and job creation," said Charla Robinson, president of the Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce, in a news release. The government must create the right conditions to support business stability, predictability, and confidence. There must be a balance between short-and long-term solutions to address our current and future challenges.
The blueprint letter highlights the need to address labour market changes by boosting immigration, removing barriers to labour mobility and bringing in workforce development strategies for sectors like construction, health care, tourism, hospitality and transportation.
The chambers are also looking to the province to plan for Ontario's long-term energy needs to lead in the global green economy and advance broadband infrastructure projects in collaboration with the private sector.
"The past few years have been characterized by tremendous uncertainty: a prolonged pandemic, record-high inflation, supply chain disruptions, labour shortages, and geopolitical turmoil," said Rocco Rossi, president and chief executive officer of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.
"If we want our economy and people to emerge stronger, Ontario must focus on creating the right conditions to support competitiveness, productivity, and growth. We are providing all ministers with a blueprint for steps that can be taken to ensure we are bolstering Ontario's prosperity Ñ we look forward to continued collaboration with the government of Ontario and all parties over the next four years."
