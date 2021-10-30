Sisters Hailey and Bree Hollinsworth founded Ungalli Clothing Co in 2013, first selling their sustainable clothing on a website before moving to a kiosk in Intercity Shopping Centre.
Two years ago, they moved their venture to a storefront on Cumberland Street but the company quickly outgrew that space.
Hailey Hollinsworth said they used to have warehouse space in Rosslyn and they’d have to transport their products to Superior Screen Printing on Simpson Street to have the designs put on the products before bringing it to the store in the north core.
But earlier this year they secured space in the former Cumberland Street movie theatre, with a storefront as well as their warehouse and offices in the same space.
Superior Screen Printing has also moved into the former movie theatre so the two businesses now work side-by-side.
“The efficiency of how our business runs has just increased so much,” said Hailey Hollinsworth, adding the workplace atmosphere is busy, but a positive, high-energy one.
A soft opening for the new Ungalli storefront is set for Tuesday and both sisters are ready to open the doors to the public.
“A lot of people have different memories of this building so it’s going to be interesting for people to come in and see how we’ve transformed it,” said Bree Hollinsworth.
The history of the movie theatre is also being kept alive in the space with a popcorn machine on site, a film-inspired mural and some of the old movie seats have been refurbished and will be found in both the storefront and the warehouse.
Bree Hollinsworth said the larger store also gives them more room not just for their own clothing but to hose more local vendors. A total of 64 vendors also have their products for sale in the storefront.
Looking back on when they first started, the sisters didn’t ever picture their business at this large of scale.
