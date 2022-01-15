The Town of Marathon is again offering a financial relief fund to help small- and medium-sized businesses ride out the latest wave of COVID-19.
“This new round of funding will ensure this important sector can continue to compete through this ongoing pandemic and come out on the other side of it and continue to serve Marathon,” Mayor Rick Dumas said Friday in a news release.
Under the current fund, small businesses can apply for up to $5,000 to help them cover costs like rent and other expenses. Applications are to be available starting Jan. 21, the release said.
The municipality has set aside $50,000 in total relief. A previous relief fund started during the beginning of the pandemic contained $100,000.
