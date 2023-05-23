Three Thunder Bay businesses are stepping up with initiatives aimed at building community strengths and helping the less fortunate.
Jessica Stolz, owner of Dough Bagel, is in the middle of a fundraising initiative to help increase art education in the schools.
“I’ve partnered with the Community Arts and Heritage Education Project (CAHEP) to raise money for in-school art education programs that they offer throughout schools in Thunder Bay,” Stolz said. “I will be donating $5 per dozen bagels for the month of May and all money will be allotted specifically for artists’ fees and supplies for in-school programming for the 2023-2024 school year.”
Stella WaxBar will host their second annual Red Carpet Charity Gala to raise funds for the George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation. Operations manager Jordyn Sundell says the gala is successful because of the community support from the many businesses and attending guests.
Matt Carr Repair, Crown and Birch, and Vince Mirabelli were some of the first businesses to jump on board with monetary support for the gala.
“We have booked The Chanterelle again this year for the gala and we will serve a three-course meal catered by the Tomlin,” Sundell said. “We have a live auction as well as the silent auction made up of many many amazing prizes donated through other local businesses here in Thunder Bay. We also have entertainment from MacKinley Illusions and some games to raise some more funds for George Jeffrey.”
Sundell noted that they are finalizing the acquisition of their lottery licence to begin selling 50-50 tickets for the event. The event will take place on Sept. 16 with a limited 155 tickets that will become available in July.
BioPed Footcare and Orthotics co-owners Alex Lagadin and Mark Thomas are collecting new or gently used footwear for the Soles4Souls drive.
Lagadin explained that 75 BioPed locations across Canada are aiming to collect 250,000 pairs of footwear that will be shipped to developing countries such as Honduras, Haiti, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic.
“Our shoe donation boxes are at certain (medical) clinics, the regional hospital, the Knights of Columbus Centre and many schools will do their own drives for us,” Lagadin said.
Many women dropping by the business claim they don’t want to drop off their high-heeled shoes thinking that they are not required in developing countries.
“In fact, that is actually the main shoe that they like,” Lagadin noted. “They see fashion on TV and apparently those kinds of (dressy) shoes are the first ones to go. They will take pretty much anything except hockey skates and winter boots.”
Lagadin said many donated shoes collected in the campaign are actually kept in Thunder Bay and donated to local people in need.
“Instead of sending them down the line to Toronto, on to North Carolina and then distributed out to the recipients in other countries, we do try to give back to our local community,” he said.
Footwear can be dropped off at 843 Red River Rd. at the BioPed business. Donation collection boxes are also available by emailing or calling the clinic.
“I’ll come by and pick them up,” Lagadin said. “I’ll also swing back and take them off your hands.”
