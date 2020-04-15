Two weeks ago, Jamie Nicols figured he was out of business due to the emergency measures in place to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Nicols, who is the owner of Rose N Crantz Roasting Co., said that nearly 90 per cent of their wholesale business to restaurants was gone once COVID-19 hit and forced restaurants to close. Nicols also sells his beans and coffee at the Thunder Bay Country Market.
“But all of our restaurants have added our stuff back to their restaurants as they are doing deliveries,” said Nicols.
