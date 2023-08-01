The Buskers Festival returned in Thunder Bay to the Bay and Algoma streets area for the first time since 2019 this past weekend.
Organizer say the two-day event was a success with up to 3,000 people attending each day.
The festival, which was free to attend, featured musical performers, magicians, stilt walkers, artisans and food vendors along with a children’s activity area.
Musical acts included the Bay Street Bastards, Lockyer Boys, Mary Melodies, and Equality Rocks Choir.
