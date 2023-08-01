Performers hit the streets

The Buskers Festival, held in the Bay and Algoma streets area of Thunder Bay on Saturday and Sunday, featured musical performers as well as magicians and stilt walkers.

The Buskers Festival returned in Thunder Bay to the Bay and Algoma streets area for the first time since 2019 this past weekend.

Organizer say the two-day event was a success with up to 3,000 people attending each day.

The festival, which was free to attend, featured musical performers, magicians, stilt walkers, artisans and food vendors along with a children’s activity area.

Musical acts included the Bay Street Bastards, Lockyer Boys, Mary Melodies, and Equality Rocks Choir.

