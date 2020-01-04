A record number of impaired drivers in Thunder Bay were charged in all of 2019, the city police service said Friday.
They say the number of impaired drivers caught by police has risen over the past five years, from an average of about 120 per year to a record 204 drivers in 2019.
Police say there is also a bigger proportion of drivers whose impairments have been attributed to drug use, whether illicit or prescribed.
