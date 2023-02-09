Judi Green has been elected as the Dryden English-trustee for the Keewatin-Patricia District School Board.
Green defeated incumbent Barbara Gauthier by a margin of 283-242 in a byelection, according to a City of Dryden news release. Online voting opened on Jan. 30 and closed on Monday.
The byelection was held after errors on ballots for the Dryden trustee position appeared in the regular election held in October. Green and Gauthier were both on the original ballots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.