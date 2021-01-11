Fort Frances retailers will have a full year to adjust to a municipal ban on the distribution of plastic-based products like shopping bags, takeout food containers and straws after the policy took effect on Jan. 1.
Though the bylaw is now effective, it won’t start being enforced until 2022 so that “consumers and businesses . . . can exhaust current single-use plastics inventory and adopt new practices,” Coun. Douglas Judson, who proposed the bylaw about a year ago, said Sunday in a news release.
Under the bylaw that received unanimous support by town council in 2019, stores will still be able to sell plastic materials, they just won’t be permitted to use them in their day-to-day operations.
Exceptions to the bylaw include the use of plastic bags to bundle fruits and vegetables, wrap flowers and transport live fish.
According to Judson, Fort Frances was the first Ontario municipality to approve a ban on the distribution of plastics.
“The purpose is to encourage consumers and businesses to adopt more sustainable and environmentally-friendly practices, such as shopping with reusable bags or shifting to alternative single-use products, such as paper bags or straws,” the news release said.
Previous studies have estimated that up to five trillion plastic bags are discarded annually around the globe, and that 10,000 tonnes of plastic waste ends up in the Great Lakes each year.
In 2011, the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association called on the former Liberal government to adopt a province-wide ban on plastic bags. Last year, an NDP bill called for the same measure, but hasn’t made it past first reading in the legislature.
A plan by the federal Liberal government to enact its own ban by 2021 appears to have been overshadowed by the focus on the COVID-19 pandemic, Judson said.
In some parts of Northwestern Ontario, individual stores, such as White River’s grocery co-op, have adopted similar bans on plastic products, such as carry out bags, even in the absence of any local ban.
