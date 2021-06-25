When the reality of the frightening impact on business from the COVID-19 pandemic began to set in, merchants worried what was in store as government mandated closures took hold.
The community was urged to shop local through online ordering, calling in orders and curbside pickups in an effort to help local businesses stay alive through the toughest parts of the pandemic.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.