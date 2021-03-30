Flashback to 2019

Junior Canadian Rangers jump into Springwater Lake for a cooling dip at Camp Loon 2019.

 Sgt. Peter Moon

Camp Loon, the popular Junior Canadian Ranger camp that provides more than a week of advanced leadership training, will not be held in July because of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s with a lot of regrets that I have to say it can’t take place for a second year in a row because of COVID,” said Lt.-Col Shane McArthur, the Canadian Army officer who commands the 3rd Canadian Ranger Patrol Group, which runs the program in Northern Ontario.

