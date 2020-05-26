A campaign aims to recognize the way Thunder Bay businesses have
reinvented themselves in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.
The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce and the Thunder Bay Community
Economic Development Commission (CEDC) kicked off the #ReImagineTBay
promotional campaign on Monday.
Charla Robinson, president of the city’s chamber of commerce, said in a
news release that COVID-19 is presenting new challenges for businesses
and the community as a whole.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of
The Chronicle-Journal.
