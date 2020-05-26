Keeping customers happy during pandemic

Gary Mack, left, and Alan Forbes, right, owners of Bay Village Coffee,

have offered car-hop style service as well as delivery as a result of

COVID-19 restrictions.

A campaign aims to recognize the way Thunder Bay businesses have

reinvented themselves in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Thunder Bay Chamber of Commerce and the Thunder Bay Community

Economic Development Commission (CEDC) kicked off the #ReImagineTBay

promotional campaign on Monday.

Charla Robinson, president of the city’s chamber of commerce, said in a

news release that COVID-19 is presenting new challenges for businesses

and the community as a whole.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of

The Chronicle-Journal.

