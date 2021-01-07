There is no word on when Thunder Bay will be receiving the Moderna vaccine, which is the vaccine that can be transported into the community and surrounding areas, but work continues on the rollout framework.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit is working with the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre to determine what their role will be and how they will collaborate together.
Currently the regional hospital is administering limited doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to front-line healthcare providers, specifically in long-term care homes, and to paramedics who will eventually deliver the vaccine to northern remote communities.
