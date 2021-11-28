Despite a location change for this year’s Christmas Cheer Fund, chairperson Joleene Kemp said her team of volunteers is determined to make the nearly 100-year-old campaign run smoothly this year.
Because of COVID-19 immunization clinics held in the CLE’s Coliseum building this year, Christmas Cheer has had to move across the parking lot to the Heritage building, leaving the campaign with 3,000 square feet less to work with.
“Our philosophy is how can we make it work,” said Kemp. “We feel we can do it very quickly and people come and in and do it fast. We’re pumped and ready.”
Kemp is emphasizing the location change this year to ensure everyone picking up a hamper filled with a week’s worth of groceries will head to the Heritage building on Dec. 14 and 15 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. and not the Coliseum where the campaign usually operates.
There is no financial goal set for this year, but Kemp said they probably need at least $160,000.
“It would be nice if we got there but it is out of our hands,” she said. “The important thing is I want people who are able to donate to us to feel how wonderful it is to do something — instead of complaining about everything that is wrong.”
Christmas Cheer originated in 1924 and there has always been a need for the program.
Kemp noted how many families have members that are not yet back to full-time employment since the pandemic hit.
“When you’re talking about Christmas, you’re talking about the meals, the gifts and they’re at a loss,” she said. “What we do is give these families with children the opportunity to be together and celebrate. For any parent, to be able to have your children smile, what else is there and it takes really courage to ask for help.”
Last year, the Christmas packages fed about 8,000 people in the city and each care package includes gifts for the children in each family. The gifts are provided through the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Association’s Toys for Tots campaign, which also kicked off Friday.
Last year, Toys for Tots raised about $144,000 and provided toys to nearly 4,000 children in the city.
“We were really scared we weren’t going to get anywhere near that number last year,” said Paul Penna, campaign chairperson, referring to uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“We were really pleasantly surprised with Thunder Bay’s generosity and giving hearts,” he said.
Toys for Tots is also a long-standing campaign in the community, having started more than 70 years ago.
“It’s a good chance for us to give back to the community where we work,” Penna said. “Children are so important to so many of us and so it really does feel good to do something good.”
Monetary donations can be made to Christmas Cheer online at www.thunderbaychristmascheer.com, in person at any Thunder Bay Scotiabank branch, by texting CHEER to 344-TBAY between Dec. 1 and 31 or by mail with a cheque payable to Thunder Bay Christmas Cheer Fund at P.O. Box 10297, Thunder Bay, ON P7B 6T7.
Donations can be made to Toys for Tots online at www.tbaytoysfortots.ca, any TD Bank location or at the Toy Fire Station in Intercity Shopping Centre.
