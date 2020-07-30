Tourism Thunder Bay is in the process of launching a new video campaign via social media.
The first video in the campaign features a couple that were born and raised in Thunder Bay and left to travel and work in other parts of the country.
The eight-minute video vignette features the couple, now back in the area with a home on Lake Superior in Shuniah.
The video was made by Scott McKay, a videographer and filmmaker who works for Generator. He captures a sunrise yoga session with the couple on their dock along with a brief interview and several other locations.
“It’s about what makes Thunder Bay great in an authentic way — by showcasing people that really love it here and want to share it,” said Paul Pepe, Tourism Thunder Bay manager.
Both Pepe and McKay see the video series having long-term appeal as a cultural influencer and that can be shared by residents of the city with friends and family from across the country, and possibly the globe.
“Right now with COVID-19, we felt it’s important to stop and appreciate what we have here now — hence the here and now theme,” said Pepe.
Different themes are being planned around the Thunder Bay experience, including paddleboarding, sailing, climbing, the farm-to-table scene and the local culinary scene.
Tourism Thunder Bay expects to launch the video via social media later this week.
