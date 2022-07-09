OPP in Northwestern Ontario will be conducting a driver safety campaign next week.
Operation Safe Driver is a program created by the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance in 2007 to help reduce the number of crashes, deaths and injuries involving large trucks, buses and passenger vehicles.
The initiative uses educational and traffic enforcement strategies and this year’s campaign will focus primarily on speeding, but also other unsafe driving behaviours.
Speeding has been a factor in a quarter of crash deaths since 2008.
Police will also focus on: distracted driving; failing to use a seatbelt, following too closely, improperly changing lanes, reckless and aggressive driving, failing to obey traffic control devices, and impaired driving.
Operation Safe Driver will also provide educational materials to commercial motor vehicle drivers, and teenagers or new, inexperienced drivers.
Police remind drivers of these five quick tips — no phones while driving, leave room and move over, don’t tailgate, remember to signal, and have your paperwork organized.
More information can be found on the program at www.cvsa.org.
