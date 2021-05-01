Those looking to make an overnight camping reservation at an Ontario provincial park will have to wait until at least later this month.
Though parks are open for day-use activities, camping reservations have been cancelled until May 20 due to the province-wide stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, an Environment, Conservation and Parks spokesman said Friday.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.