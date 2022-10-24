Camping lovers who’ve become accustomed to enjoying lengthy stays at some of the best parks in the province — including Sleeping Giant and Quetico near Thunder Bay — will have to get used to shorter sojourns.
The provincial government announced this week that starting next summer maximum consecutive campsite stays are to be reduced to two weeks from three at about 60 of its popular parks, including Sleeping Giant, Quetico and Neys near Marathon.
Sleeping Giant, which has about 200 camping sites, has often been full on summer weekends.
The reduction, to be in effect between July 1 and the Labour Day weekend, is a response to a surge in demand at busy parks across the province, an Ontario Parks bulletin said.
“Over the past several years, camping at Ontario parks has grown steadily from 4.3 million camper nights in 2014, to over 6.6 million camper nights in 2021,” the bulletin said.
“With reservations on the rise, it has become more difficult for people to make reservations at some of our busier parks,” it added.
According to the new schedule, stays at provincial parks within a relatively short drive from the Greater Toronto Area — such as Algonquin and Killbear — will be limited to one week during the same period.
Even with the schedule changes, about 15 parks are to allow campers to remain at the same camping site for up to 23 days. Those include Kakabeka Falls, White Lake and Sioux Narrows, the bulletin said.
