The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is asking the public to help identify the person or people responsible for abandoning camping gear on Crown land.
The site where the items were located is an island on Scattergood Lake, about 90 kilometres northeast of Fort Frances.
Conservation officers responded to a complaint on July 6 about a campsite containing garbage and abandoned gear. Broken folding camp chairs, trash, cracked buckets, broken golf clubs, tarps, cookware and other various camping items had been left at the site for a significant length of time.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact conservation officer Brendan Cote at 807-889-0768. You can also call the MNRF tips line toll free at 1-877-847-7667 or contact your local MNRF office.
