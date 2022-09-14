Two days in late August at the United Church’s Duncan Memorial Camp at East Loon Lake became a rallying cry for members of the congregation of First-Wesley United Church this summer.
There was great rejoicing when folks gathered for a revitalization of fellowship and a resurgence of the spirit in the amazing setting that is provided at Camp Duncan.
Camp Duncan, on East Loon Lake, hosts a campsite of 10 cabins, an outdoor shelter, craft shop and a main lodge with a large kitchen, dining room and sitting area.
A range of 20 to 30 people attended the two-day retreat. Attendees appreciated the insights and faith perspective shared by the special resource person at the retreat, the former moderator of the United Church of Canada, the Very Reverend David Giuliano, from Marathon.
Giuliano hosted two workshops, offering hints and suggestions on documenting the stories of one’s life for family and others. Giuliano himself, has done just that in a richly rewarding book entitled, Postcards From the Valley (Encounters with Fear, Faith, and God), where he shares his experiences during the days, nights and months struggling with cancer, while holding the highest leadership position in the United Church of Canada. His book is available in Thunder Bay from the Entershine book store on Algoma Street.
The retreat at Duncan Memorial Camp was also an opportunity to enjoy the many fine features of the United Church campsite, less than an hour’s drive from Thunder Bay. In addition to the splendid lodge and cabins, Camp Duncan offers canoeing and a variety of sports opportunities. For rental of the site for a few days, or a week at a time, call Harmony United Church at 345-5065 or board chairperson W. Lynch at 683 5534.
