Anyone who is hoping to get a campsite at Trowbridge Falls and Chippewa Park this summer better hurry.
When compared with the numbers from 2019, campsite reservations at Chippewa Park have almost doubled and at Trowbridge Falls they have quadrupled.
“As a result of the pandemic, we are seeing increased interest from people looking for recreational opportunities that are closer to home,” said Cory Halvorsen, the city’s manager of parks and open spaces, in a news release.
