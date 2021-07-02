More than 250 people took part in a Cancel Canada Day march on Thursday.
The march in Thunder Bay started in Waverley Park and concluded at Marina Park with drumming, singing and speeches.
The rally was among many across the country calling for the cancellation this year of the country’s national celebration after the discoveries of the remains of more than 1,000 residential school children in B.C. and Saskatchewan last month.
