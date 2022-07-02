Canada Day was marked across the city in many different ways after
two years of muted celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Nation artist Juliette Britt chose to mark the day selling her
artwork at a picnic table in front of a coffee shop on James Street
and Fredrica Street.
“I want to show the people what’s the trials and hardships are like
for aboriginal women and boys,” said Britt about her highly personal
artwork that tells her families story of survival through the
residential school system and the 1960s scoop.
Britt wore an orange shirt in the spirit of reconciliation, but said
she “loves Canada” and the freedoms Canadians enjoy.
At Vickers Park, friends Jenny Sharpe and Jean Riddell were preparing
to celebrate Canada Day with a picnic with friends at the park.
It was the third year in a row celebrating in the park for Sharpe and
Riddell who wore some Canada-themed attire for the day.
“I know right now we are dealing with a very troubled history but I
am heartened by our response as individuals and as a nation regarding
reconciliation,” said Sharpe.
Riddell agreed with her friend, but added “it is a day to celebrate
and we are choosing to celebrate in our low-key COVID way.”
At Fort William Historical Park, there were a host of activities
going on to mark Canada Day with a focus on Indigenous culture and
heritage.
“You won’t see us having fireworks and big bands and big
celebrations, we have a fairly subdued program,” said Patrick Morash,
general manager of Fort William Historical Park.
“We talked to our staff (Fridat) morning to say that, you know, not
everyone’s going to come here, feeling that this day is for them,
they’re going to come here with with different perspectives,”
explained Morash.
This year is also marking the return of student employees for the
first time in three years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“As a result, we’re able to offer a range of programming that we
haven’t seen here for for a few years,” said Morash.
The historical park was originally set to open for the May long
weekend, but that was delayed due to flooding at the site. Since
then, they hired student employees that were a big help in getting
the site cleaned up and ready to open.
As for the summer tourist season, Morash said they have been
pleasantly surprised with the number of people that have been showing
up.
Staff have noticed an influx in visitors from Europe and they are
also seeing area residents who haven’t been to the fort in awhile
revisiting.
This year the fort are mixing up there programming to make it
appealing to area residents to offer something new.
At Prince Arthur’s Landing, the City of Thunder Bay hosted the first
Canada Day celebration in three years.
Louisa Costanza, cultural development and event supervisor for the
city, wasn’t sure what the turnout was going to be like, but was
pleased on Friday how well it was going.
This year’s event was smaller then pre-pandemic years and did not
include a firework celebration.
“We made small changes this year . . . and were reenvisioning the
event, what it actually looks like and in a meaningful and inclusive
way towards recognized reconciliation, so this is just a small step,”
said Costanza.
