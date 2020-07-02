With the big Canada Day events cancelled or moved online for virtual events, it was a very different Canada Day for many.
The City of Thunder Bay hosted a wide-ranging multi-day event online, but residents still marked the occasion flying the Canadian flag and hosting celebrations within their own bubble.
A group of Syrian children had the opportunity to experience a day at Surprise Lake.
See the full story with another picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
