Providing it passes a public health inspection, the Canada Games Complex will reopen to the public on Wednesday.
COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in place and they include pre-screening before entering the building and pre-booking times to use the pool, squash courts and fitness classes.
A pre-screening form can be found online at www.thunderbay.ca/rfst and paper copies will be available at the door of the complex.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.