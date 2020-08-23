Canada procuring doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines is an exciting yet complicated process, said Patty Hajdu.
The Thunder Bay-Superior North MP and federal health minister reacted earlier this month to news that Canada had secured deals with Pfizer and Moderna to secure millions of doses of their COVID-19 vaccines if they’re approved for use in Canada.
Hajdu said this is the beginning stages of the process and the government is looking to its vaccine task force to guide them on where to put their bets when it comes to securing potential vaccines.
“There is so much happening in terms of vaccine development and it’s hard right now to truly understand which companies will be successful but Canada is in on the ground level so that’s good news,” she said.
By putting money toward the development of vaccines, the country will get a portion of the production of the vaccines when they become available.
“They won’t be the only ones we’ll likely put money towards, but they’re promising and identified by the vaccine task force as having promise in terms of success,” Hajdu said.
“Because there are still a lot of unknowns of the immunology of people to this virus, it’s hard to determine at this point in time which vaccines will be successful.”
Hajdu said she thinks there will be a number of successful vaccines but Canada has to participate in the research and development in order to secure the doses once available.
When a vaccine is eventually in hand, there will be other challenges around prioritizing who gets it like front-line workers, people with vulnerable health conditions, seniors and children.
“Those are the kinds of decisions the task force will deliberate and help us decide when the time comes,” said Hajdu.
There are no timelines when a vaccine could be ready and researchers have optimistically theorized it could take 12 to 18 months.
Hajdu noted they have to go through several stages of clinical trials with the final ones involving large numbers of humans.
Of the dozens of vaccines being developed worldwide, only one — the Oxford vaccine — has reached the human clinical trial phase.
“What is promising is that we have so many researchers so invested and so focused on finding a vaccine that will be effective for COVID,” said Hajdu. “We have a very strong focus worldwide and that will help.”
But for now, individuals must continue to practice physical distancing, handwashing and wearing a mask.
“It’s going to be a long process and that’s very difficult news for all Canadians, in fact for all world citizens,” said Hajdu.
