With more than 2,000 schools across Canada participating in I Read Canadian Day events Wednesday, the spotlight shone on Canadian authors and brought awareness to the richness, diversity and breadth of Canadian literature.
Eric Fredrickson, the Westmount Public School principal, said the day is a day to celebrate all Canadian literature and a reminder for students how amazing that is, especially with all the resources they have available.
“Our school is very committed to a journey to reconciliation as a school focus and . . . we thought that I Read Canadian Day would be a great way for us to celebrate some of the Indigenous resources we have in the school in our legacy library,” he said.
See the full story with picture in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.