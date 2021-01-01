Canucks have been acting like cheapskates when compared to Americans who are inclined to dip into their pockets for a good cause, a think tank says.
“Canadians are still donating significantly less to registered charities than Americans, and that’s been the case for many years,” concluded a study in December by the Vancouver-based Fraser Institute.
Institute policy analyst Jake Fuss found that the urge to give in this country has been on the decline for nearly 20 years, with less than one-in-five Canadians claiming donations on their tax returns.
In 2000, nearly 26 per cent of Canadian tax filers claimed charity receipts, the study found.
Fuss also found that of Canadians who do contribute to charity, the amount donated works out to be the equivalent of about a half a per cent of their income. In the U.S. the amount among donors is nearly two per cent of income — nearly four times the percentage Canadians donated.
In 2018, Americans donated on average just over $13,000 compared to the average amount for Canadians of about $1,800, the institute said. During the same year, Hawaiians donated on average more than $6,500, which was more than double what Albertans did, for instance, the study found.
According to a 2020 “generosity index” cited by the institute’s study, the most generous Canadians reside in Manitoba, where more than 22 per cent of tax filers claimed for charitable donations. That was followed by Ontario and Prince Edward Island, where the amount was just over 20 per cent.
Among the provinces, the lowest percentage of tax filers making claims for donations — just over 17 per cent — were in Newfoundland.
